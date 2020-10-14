‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Hunk of metal crashes through driver’s windshield on I-95 in Florida

Florida

Photo: Delray beach Fire Rescue

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver on Florida’s Interstate 95 survived a close call Tuesday after a large piece of metal crashed through his driver’s side windshield.

The incident happened about a mile south of Woolbright Road, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said. Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said the man is “lucky to be alive.”

The fire department didn’t say exactly how the sheet of metal crashed through the driver’s windshield.

The driver suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

