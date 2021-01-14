‘He’s a hero!’: Crist introduces bill to give Capitol officer Congressional Gold Medal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several U.S. representatives introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday to recognize a U.S. Capitol police officer for his bravery during last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat who represents part of the Tampa Bay area, introduced the bill with Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). The bill, H.R. 305, would honor Officer Eugene Goodman after he “valiantly put himself in harm’s way, luring a violent mob away from an unguarded entrance to the Senate chambers, protecting senators, staff and reporters inside.”

Various media outlets have applauded and highlighted Goodman for his quick thinking as he diverted rioters through the halls of the Capitol by himself.

“He’s a hero! The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” Rep. Crist said in a statement. “I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country. While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.”

Rep. Cleaver said, without Goodman, last week’s insurrection could have “multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history.”

“With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy,” he said.

Rep. Mace, one of the newest members of Congress, called Goodman’s actions heroic and said they “represent the best of law enforcement.”



“When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape,” she said. “Thanks to his valor, we are here today. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty.”