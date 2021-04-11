‘Hero’: 13-year-old girl rescues drowning toddler from pool during family vacation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A girl vacationing with her family in Orlando saved the life of a toddler who she found face down in a resort swimming pool.

Kaydence Henslee, 13, said that every time she walks down the hall at her New Mexico school her classmates tell her she’s a hero.

While enjoying a family spring break trip in Orlando she saw a 3-year-old girl motionless and face down in the deep end of the resort’s pool.

“So I just jumped in, grabbed her and pulled her out. People gave her CPR and we called 911,” Henslee said.

The child thankfully recovered and the family is safely back home in Missouri.

The two families are now connected.

“We left our number at the front office, and they called and they were thankful that I saved Haven and we shared Easter pictures,” Henslee said.

The mother of the toddler shared a message from the doctors. If Kaydence would not have gotten to the child when she did, the outcome might have been different.

“I believe (God) had her exactly where she needed to be and at the right time, and gave her the bravery and the confidence and the instincts to jump in without really thinking,” said Matt Henslee, Kayden’s father and a minister in New Mexico. “She doesn’t think she’s as much of a hero, as just doing the right thing at the right time. And I told her Captain America would say that’s what heroes do.”

The rescue happened less than two weeks ago and Thursday was extra special because it marked the toddler’s birthday.

“Today is her birthday and I sent her a birthday gift,” Henslee said.

“We’re just thankful that they’ll get to celebrate just as they celebrated Easter and a birthday today and all the other holidays and that’s a blessing,” Matt Henslee said.

This weekend Henslee took a CPR training course.

“Next time I won’t have to look for someone else, I can do it myself,” Henslee said.