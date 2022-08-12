TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay voters can head to the polls early to cast their vote in Florida’s primary election.

If you chose to vote early, residents must bring a current and valid photo and signature ID.

When voting at a polling place, residents must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. passport, debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government employee ID

If you do not bring an ID, you may vote on a provisional ballot.

Find your county’s early voting information below.

Voting in Hillsborough County opened on Monday, Aug. 8 and closes on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Pinellas County voters cast their ballots starting on Saturday, Aug. 13. Voting closes on Sunday, Aug. 21.

In Pasco County, voters can begin to cast their ballot on Saturday, Aug. 13. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Early voting in Sarasota County begins on Saturday, August 13 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.

In Hernando County, voters can cast their ballots from Saturday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Early voting will begin Saturday, Aug. 13 and continue through Saturday, Aug. 20 in Manatee County.

Voters in Polk County can cast their ballot from Saturday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Highlands County voters began casting their ballots on Thursday, Aug. 11. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Early voting started on Thursday, Aug. 11 in Hardee County. Voters can cast their ballot early until Saturday, Aug. 20.

Voters in Citrus County can cast their ballot from Friday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20.

DeSoto County voters started casting their ballots on Monday, Aug. 8. Early voting ends on Saturday, Aug. 20.

If you miss out on casting your ballot early, Florida’s primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 23.