TAMPA (WFLA) —It’s a long holiday weekend as the nation celebrates the life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As with any national holiday, the question on many residents’ minds is, “what exactly is open today?”

Here’s what you can expect on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Postal Services

Post offices will not be open for MLK Day, so do not expect any deliveries on Monday from USPS.

UPS will also not have pickup or delivery services open, but not all stores may be closed. Check with your local store for their hours. UPS Express Critical will be operating as it does year-round.

FedEx services are expected to be open, though some services may be modified.

Banks and Finances

Many banks will be closed in observance of MLK Day, thanks in part to The Federal Reserve closing for the day. Not all banks will close, however, so check in with your local branch before heading over.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed.

Retailers and Restaurants

Don’t worry, most grocery stores and retail chains (like Walmart and Target) will remain open for the holiday.

Some hours may change for some locations, so make sure you check with your local locations to see if their hours have been modified.

Government Offices and Services

Local government offices will be closed Monday, but emergency services will still be available. Non-emergency services, like the City of Tampa’s trash collection, may be closed Monday.