TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve days of the 2023 Florida State Fair have come and gone.

While Floridians and fair patrons filled up rides and munched on all the fair food their stomachs could bear, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked hard to keep everyone in attendance safe.

“Your safety is OUR priority!” HCSO wrote on Twitter. “We hope everyone enjoyed the 2023 Florida State Fair. Team HCSO was proud to work all 12 days of the fair to ensure fairgoers had a fun and safe time.”

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that 101 people were ejected while only eight were arrested.

HCSO did not release details as to why those patrons were ejected or arrested.