TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the United States is one of the most educated countries in the world, it may not surprise you that some students receive a better education than others.

According to a study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, Florida has the fifth most equitable school districts in the nation overall, yet some districts within the state are fairer than others.

To find which schools distributed funding most equitably, WalletHub scored 67 districts in the Sunshine State based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Here’s where each school district ranked:

Rank* School DistrictScore Expeditures for Public Elementary & Secondary Schools per Pupil Income by School District 
67Monroe71.90$13,706$72,012
66Collier48.71$11,711$70,217
65St. Johns45.24$8,780$83,803
64Hendry40.74$9,016$36,978
63Sarasota38.86$11,778$64,644
62Gulf38.25$14,377$50,640
61Madison37.19$9,704$35,240
60Palm Beach32.19$11,035$65,015
59Desoto30.61$10,154$36,360
58Martin30.13$10,674$65,821
57Hardee30.08$9,484$40,165
56Levy29.36$9,788$38,951
55Nassau28.96$9,193$72,998
54Walton28.10$10,172$67,390
53Washington27.94$10,252$37,260
52Taylor27.25$10,125$38,295
51Holmes25.98$10,078$39,215
50Columbia24.09$9,204$44,818
49Putnam23.46$10,170$40,068
48Okeechobee22.63$9,108$46,097
47Santa Rosa22.16$8,952$70,663
46Jackson21.83$10,204$40,754
45Franklin21.77$13,064$48,814
44Highlands20.99$9,727$43,708
43Suwannee20.31$9,307$46,280
42Orange19.95$10,486$61,416
41Calhoun19.72$10,932$38,037
40Citrus18.64$9,587$45,689
39Seminole18.59$8,661$70,297
38Dixie18.06$10,409$41,674
37Hamilton17.18$11,138$38,300
36Clay16.92$8,805$68,657
35Marion16.71$9,611$46,587
34Wakulla16.40$8,976$67,480
33Manatee16.10$10,374$59,963
32Hernando15.79$9,002$50,280
31Glades15.49$11,041$39,709
30Broward13.88$9,968$60,922
29Sumter13.87$10,215$59,618
28Okaloosa12.56$9,180$64,373
27Volusia12.06$8,973$52,407
26Bradford11.53$10,704$43,580
25Pasco10.90$8,896$53,431
24Bay10.05$10,426$56,483
23Gilchrist8.59$10,278$47,381
22Indian River8.09$9,951$57,945
21Hillsborough7.94$9,438$60,566
20Baker7.45$9,059$62,299
19Escambia7.40$9,326$53,023
18Pinellas7.33$10,164$56,419
17Osceola7.16$8,872$55,538
16Lee7.02$9,527$59,608
15Union6.87$8,977$55,139
14Miami-Dade6.29$10,524$53,975
13Jefferson5.97$10,219$49,081
12Alachua5.31$10,094$50,089
11Charlotte4.87$10,619$52,724
10Gadsden4.49$11,878$41,135
9Lake3.52$9,190$55,792
8St. Lucie3.49$10,002$55,237
7Leon3.25$9,430$54,675
6Flagler3.16$8,895$57,536
5Lafayette2.98$10,016$51,734
4Brevard2.67$9,136$59,359
3Liberty2.29$12,482$39,121
2Duval1.01$9,258$56,769
1Polk0.80$10,435$51,535
(WalletHub)

“For expenditures, for each 1 percent above the state’s average we removed 1 point from a base score of 50 points for each district,” WalletHub said. “For household income, for each 1 percent above the state’s average we added 1 point to a base score of 50 points for each district. The inverse was true for each 1 percent below the state’s average.”

School districts were ranked based on their total score, with the lowest value representing the most equitable, being ranked 1.