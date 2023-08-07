TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the United States is one of the most educated countries in the world, it may not surprise you that some students receive a better education than others.

According to a study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, Florida has the fifth most equitable school districts in the nation overall, yet some districts within the state are fairer than others.

To find which schools distributed funding most equitably, WalletHub scored 67 districts in the Sunshine State based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Here’s where each school district ranked:

Rank* School District Score Expeditures for Public Elementary & Secondary Schools per Pupil Income by School District 67 Monroe 71.90 $13,706 $72,012 66 Collier 48.71 $11,711 $70,217 65 St. Johns 45.24 $8,780 $83,803 64 Hendry 40.74 $9,016 $36,978 63 Sarasota 38.86 $11,778 $64,644 62 Gulf 38.25 $14,377 $50,640 61 Madison 37.19 $9,704 $35,240 60 Palm Beach 32.19 $11,035 $65,015 59 Desoto 30.61 $10,154 $36,360 58 Martin 30.13 $10,674 $65,821 57 Hardee 30.08 $9,484 $40,165 56 Levy 29.36 $9,788 $38,951 55 Nassau 28.96 $9,193 $72,998 54 Walton 28.10 $10,172 $67,390 53 Washington 27.94 $10,252 $37,260 52 Taylor 27.25 $10,125 $38,295 51 Holmes 25.98 $10,078 $39,215 50 Columbia 24.09 $9,204 $44,818 49 Putnam 23.46 $10,170 $40,068 48 Okeechobee 22.63 $9,108 $46,097 47 Santa Rosa 22.16 $8,952 $70,663 46 Jackson 21.83 $10,204 $40,754 45 Franklin 21.77 $13,064 $48,814 44 Highlands 20.99 $9,727 $43,708 43 Suwannee 20.31 $9,307 $46,280 42 Orange 19.95 $10,486 $61,416 41 Calhoun 19.72 $10,932 $38,037 40 Citrus 18.64 $9,587 $45,689 39 Seminole 18.59 $8,661 $70,297 38 Dixie 18.06 $10,409 $41,674 37 Hamilton 17.18 $11,138 $38,300 36 Clay 16.92 $8,805 $68,657 35 Marion 16.71 $9,611 $46,587 34 Wakulla 16.40 $8,976 $67,480 33 Manatee 16.10 $10,374 $59,963 32 Hernando 15.79 $9,002 $50,280 31 Glades 15.49 $11,041 $39,709 30 Broward 13.88 $9,968 $60,922 29 Sumter 13.87 $10,215 $59,618 28 Okaloosa 12.56 $9,180 $64,373 27 Volusia 12.06 $8,973 $52,407 26 Bradford 11.53 $10,704 $43,580 25 Pasco 10.90 $8,896 $53,431 24 Bay 10.05 $10,426 $56,483 23 Gilchrist 8.59 $10,278 $47,381 22 Indian River 8.09 $9,951 $57,945 21 Hillsborough 7.94 $9,438 $60,566 20 Baker 7.45 $9,059 $62,299 19 Escambia 7.40 $9,326 $53,023 18 Pinellas 7.33 $10,164 $56,419 17 Osceola 7.16 $8,872 $55,538 16 Lee 7.02 $9,527 $59,608 15 Union 6.87 $8,977 $55,139 14 Miami-Dade 6.29 $10,524 $53,975 13 Jefferson 5.97 $10,219 $49,081 12 Alachua 5.31 $10,094 $50,089 11 Charlotte 4.87 $10,619 $52,724 10 Gadsden 4.49 $11,878 $41,135 9 Lake 3.52 $9,190 $55,792 8 St. Lucie 3.49 $10,002 $55,237 7 Leon 3.25 $9,430 $54,675 6 Flagler 3.16 $8,895 $57,536 5 Lafayette 2.98 $10,016 $51,734 4 Brevard 2.67 $9,136 $59,359 3 Liberty 2.29 $12,482 $39,121 2 Duval 1.01 $9,258 $56,769 1 Polk 0.80 $10,435 $51,535 (WalletHub)

“For expenditures, for each 1 percent above the state’s average we removed 1 point from a base score of 50 points for each district,” WalletHub said. “For household income, for each 1 percent above the state’s average we added 1 point to a base score of 50 points for each district. The inverse was true for each 1 percent below the state’s average.”

School districts were ranked based on their total score, with the lowest value representing the most equitable, being ranked 1.