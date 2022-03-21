TAMPA (WFLA) – When it comes to picking one for your child, it’s an important decision.

Names.org, an Internet site devoted to names released their list of most popular baby names in Florida for 2022 using Social Security Administration data.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Florida in 2022:

1) Liam

2) Noah

3) Elijah

4) Lucas

5) Oliver

6) Benjamin

7) Alexander

8) Sebastian

9) Ethan

10) Dylan

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Florida in 2022:

1) Emma

2) Olivia

3) Isabella

4) Sophia

5) Amelia

6) Mia

7) Ava

8) Luna

9) Charlotte

10) Mila

The names on that list unique to Florida are Sebastian, Ethan, Dylan, and Mila.