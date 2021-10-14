‘Her name is not in vain’: Family, friends celebrate Miya Marcano’s life in South Florida

COOPER CITY, Fla. (WESH) — A celebration of life was held for Miya Marcano on Wednesday in Broward County where the 19-year-old was from.

Family and friends gathered to mourn her passing but kept a focus on the good times.

“She was more like a little sister to me,” one of Marcano’s cousins said through tears.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Marcano’s body was found in Orange County, but she was celebrated more than 200 miles away in South Florida in Cooper City.

It was a standing room at the Cooper City Church of God. More than 100 people traveled from Trinidad, the Virgin Islands, and across the U.S. to celebrate the life of the beloved Valencia College student.

Some of Marcano’s favorite music was played throughout the ceremony followed by live performances to pay tribute. People took turns on stage to deliver speeches and share how a young, colorful and vibrant life touched their own.

“You were always wise beyond your years, and always had a focus on your future,” one of Marcano’s high school teachers said.

A crown sat on top of Marcano’s casket as family members in tears grappled with the painful tragedy of losing their princess.

“She was my first friend and elementary was never easy,” one of Marcano’s childhood friends said.

The service was open to anyone who wanted to pay their respects.

“She impacted the community and her name is not in vain,” a visitor said after sharing how Marcano’s tragic death could’ve been any woman’s story.

The grief also came with anger. Marcano’s great uncle delivered a fiery speech criticizing law enforcement’s handling of the investigation. He also called on people to stand up and take action against violence – particularly that against women.

“No [police officers] did not do it for Miya they stood by and let a criminal walk,” he said about the prime suspect in Marcano’s disappearance. “Fathers in here, talk to your sons…let them know it’s a woman’s right to say no!”

The man suspected of killing Marcano, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, worked at the apartment complex where she lived and worked. Caballero was found dead by an apparent suicide in the days after her disappearance.

Dozens of people were wearing royal blue during the ceremony because it was Miya’s favorite color.

Her funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Cooper City Church of God. The burial will follow at Bailey Memorial Gardens.