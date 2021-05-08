Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — After skipping a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest is set to return to the Florida Keys this summer.

Organizers say the 40th contest is scheduled for July 22-24 with a reduced entry field.

Hosted at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, preliminary rounds on July 22 and 23 will feature 35 contestants each night, about half the number that usually enter. The final round on July 25 will have about 24 finalists.

The bar also plans to stage its “Running of the Bulls,” a spoof event featuring a parade of Ernest Hemingway look-alikes, some riding fake bulls on wheels.