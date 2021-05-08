Officials: 5 hospitalized, several in custody following incident at South Florida mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 6 P.M.: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say five people have been hospitalized following an incident at the Aventura Mall in South Florida.

One of the victims was a trauma alert and taken to a local trauma center, officials say.

This afternoon at 3:39 p.m., #MDFR responded to an incident at Aventura Mall. A total of 5 patients were transported to a local-area hospital. One of those patients was a trauma alert and was transported to a local trauma center. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 8, 2021

The Aventura Police Department says several suspects are now in custody and are being questioned by detectives.

According to police, three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: A heavy police presence is surrounding one South Florida mall early Saturday evening amid reports of a shooting.

According to our NBC affiliate, NBC 6, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people have been taken to the hospital following the reported shooting at the Aventura Mall.

Aventura police posted to Twitter saying they were “handling an incident at the mall” and have closed down the mall until further notice.

#AventuraPolice is handling an incident at the mall. All patrons and employees are being escorted off of the property. Access to the mall will not be allowed until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/lNG8Q8AK52 — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.