Officials: 5 hospitalized, several in custody following incident at South Florida mall

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 6 P.M.: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say five people have been hospitalized following an incident at the Aventura Mall in South Florida.

One of the victims was a trauma alert and taken to a local trauma center, officials say.

The Aventura Police Department says several suspects are now in custody and are being questioned by detectives.

According to police, three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: A heavy police presence is surrounding one South Florida mall early Saturday evening amid reports of a shooting.

According to our NBC affiliate, NBC 6, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people have been taken to the hospital following the reported shooting at the Aventura Mall.

Aventura police posted to Twitter saying they were “handling an incident at the mall” and have closed down the mall until further notice.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss