Officials: 5 hospitalized, several in custody following incident at South Florida mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 6 P.M.: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say five people have been hospitalized following an incident at the Aventura Mall in South Florida.
One of the victims was a trauma alert and taken to a local trauma center, officials say.
The Aventura Police Department says several suspects are now in custody and are being questioned by detectives.
According to police, three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY: A heavy police presence is surrounding one South Florida mall early Saturday evening amid reports of a shooting.
According to our NBC affiliate, NBC 6, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people have been taken to the hospital following the reported shooting at the Aventura Mall.
Aventura police posted to Twitter saying they were “handling an incident at the mall” and have closed down the mall until further notice.
