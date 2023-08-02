MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old Florida boy died Tuesday after a freediving incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was spearfishing with his friend, another 13-year-old, about eight miles south of Duck Key around 3 p.m.

The teens were in about 25 feet of water when some type of incident happened.

Monroe County deputies said a good Samaritan took the boy ashore, where he was taken to a hospital and later died.

Investigators said foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”