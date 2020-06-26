Health officials report 10 West Nile virus cases in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Miami-Dade County, health officials are also warning residents of a mosquito-borne infection.

Health officials said late Thursday that 10 more cases of West Nile virus have been detected in Miami-Dade County. That brings the total number of cases reported to 14.

Officials said the cases have been contracted through local transmission.

The health department placed the county under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, pain and fatigue.

Officials say people with mild symptoms typically recover in about a week.