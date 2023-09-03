TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some northern Tampa Bay residents may be able to catch a glimpse of NASA’s Crew-6 mission return to Earth Sunday night.
According to the US National Weather Service in Tallahassee, it’s predicted to be visible around 12:05 a.m. to 12:20 a.m.
More northern Tampa Bay area counties, including Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco, are more likely to see the mission.
The SpaceX Crew-6 mission launched on March 2 from the Kennedy Space Center.
The astronauts are set to return to Earth at 12:17 a.m. near Jacksonville.
The National Weather Service says a sonic boom cannot be ruled out.