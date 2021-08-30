‘He deserves exactly what he got’: Florida sheriff tears into ‘violent thug’ that shot at deputies before being killed

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted a video Monday night praising two deputies that were involved in a deadly shootout with a suspect.

Ivey said he told both deputies involved that he was proud of how they handled the “extremely violent thug that ambushed and attempted to kill our deputies.”

He said the suspect was asked to exit the vehicle, and when he did, he immediately pulled out a weapon and began firing.

The sheriff said the injured deputy was shot in the leg before deputies began returning fire, killing the suspect.

Ivey said a 2-month-old child was in the back of the suspect’s vehicle and could have easily been hurt during the shootout.

He stated that the suspect was wanted on several warrants, with 23 felony arrests for crimes such as narcotics trafficking, assault and attempted murder.

Ivey said the suspect was out on bond.

“Why is a thug with this criminal history even given a bond?” he asked.

Ivey promised that people will be disgusted when the dash camera of the incident is released.

“I could not be more proud of our deputies, they are true heroes who not only saved each others’ lives, but the other occupants of the vehicle and a 2-month-old baby who were all in harm’s way because of this violent and evil individual,” he said. “He deserves exactly what he got.”