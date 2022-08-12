MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago.

Alysun Fraser left her Miami Beach home on July 28 and did not return, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

Law enforcement officers believe Fraser may still be in Florida and could be in Miami Beach or the surrounding areas.

Fraser stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. Officials said she has a tattoo on her right arm and her nose is pierced.

Anyone with information about Fraser or her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7900 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.