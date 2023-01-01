(WFLA) — A pair of bald eagles living in Florida are getting ready to welcome to new babies to the world.

Saturday, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. operated by Dick Pritchett Read Estate, posted that it has officially begun its “Hatch Watch” almost a month after eagle Harriet laid her first egg with her mate M15 on Nov. 29.

She laid her second egg on Dec. 2.

Both Harriet and M15 have gotten internet fame for basically just existing as their majestic selves. Last year, they got attention after successfully raising two eaglets.

With the eggs now in the 30-35 day window, the eaglets should be making their arrival soon. The first few signs of life will be seen once the egg shows cracks to begin the hatching process.