TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest Florida’s famous bald eagles are ringing in the new year with a new eaglet!

Bald eagle mama Harriet and M-15 produced two eggs late last year. The eggs were laid a few days apart and were expected to take about 35 days to hatch.

The first egg hatched at at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, according to SWFLeaglecam.com.

“SWFEC has a hatch. Welcome to the world E21,” the website said.

The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.