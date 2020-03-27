HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hardee County Sherrif’s Office needs your help locating two missing children.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tristin Joshua Rodriguez, 5, and Triniti Marie Rodriguez, 7 were last seen with Brian Michael Rodriguez, 28, traveling in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator, FL plate LGHW24, on C.R. 665 in Ona, FL. at approximately 12 p.m. today.

Suspect Brian Michael Rodriguez (Courtesy: Hardee County Sheriff’s Office)

Tristin was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue letters and black basketball shorts.

Triniti was last seen wearing blue emoji-themed pajama pants and a peach colored mermaid shirt.

If you know of any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 773-4144.