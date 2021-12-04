Hard Rock Sportsbook suspends mobile app operations in Florida after court decision

Close-up on man holding a cell phone while winning an online bet on a football game. **DESIGN IN SCREEN WAS MADE FROM SCRATCH BY US**

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hard Rock Sportsbook is suspending operations for its sports betting app following an federal district judge denied a motion to stay a ruling that blocked the Seminole Tribe’s gambling expansion as it tries to appeal.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced that the suspension would be temporary and that all current players will have their accounts refunded as requested.

The tribe tried to file a motion to temporarily stay the decision to block its deal with the state government to expand online sports betting and its other gambling operations across Florida.

Attorneys representing the tribe’s interests said the motion was needed to prevent a significant loss in revenue, but U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich disagreed, saying the tribe failed to prove irreparable harm.

“Despite the decision, the Seminole Tribe looks forward to working with the State of Florida and the U.S. Department of Justice to aggressively defend the validity of the 2021 Compact before the Appeals Court, which has yet to rule on the merits of the 2021 Compact,” the tribe said in a statement. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida, the State of Florida and the United States have all taken the position that the 2021 Compact is legal.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.