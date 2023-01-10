MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — A handprint found at the crime scene linked a woman to a Florida elderly couple’s death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH.

Mount Dora police said Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, were stabbed to death at their home in a Mount Dora senior living community on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, 50-year-old Vickie Williams was charged with the couple’s murder.

According to an affidavit, when police arrived at the home, they found the Getmans’ bodies with multiple stab wounds.

The news station reported that Darryl Getman also had defensive wounds and Sharon Getman’s purse and phone were missing.

The couple’s son told detectives that his mom kept her purse, cell phone and keys in their Kia Soul, which investigators said Williams was found driving in Savannah, Georgia after the killings.

Detectives reportedly used Sharon Getman’s cell phone to ping locations in Georgia, where Williams was arrested.

The news station reported the affidavit revealed that a handprint found at the scene linked Williams to the couple’s deaths. Investigators said there were also bloody footprints on the floor that appeared to belong to a woman.

WESH reported that when police arrested Williams, she told them she was never in Florida and that someone gave her the victims’ vehicle.

Mount Dora police said Williams was escorted off the senior living community’s property on Dec. 30 but she allegedly knocked on a resident’s door hours later, asking to take a shower.

When security was called, police said Williams took off with a set of keys. The news station reported that the couple’s Kia was caught on camera at 2 a.m. on Saturday, 14 hours before the Getmans were found dead in their home.

Williams faces charges of grand theft and two counts of first-degree murder.