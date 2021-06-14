Hammerhead shark spotted in ankle-deep water in Florida’s gulf coast

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WFLA) – A video has gone viral of a hammerhead shark getting too close to shore in Florida.

Wendy Donnelly of North Port was in Boca Grande at Boca Pass in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday when the shark got a little too close to her and her friend Marica while they were wading in the water.

The shark was in ankle-deep water as onlookers yelled and screamed. Donnelly said it was a sight to behold.

“On the beach relaxing when everyone started running so I grabbed my phone to take a video then ran down the beach to tell everyone to get out of the water it was moving very fast,” Donnelly told News Channel 8.

Hammerhead shark season runs from March till July feeding on fish like tarpon and stingrays.

Retired Mote Marine Laboratory shark scientist Dr. Robert Hueter tells News Channel 8 if you see a shark to: