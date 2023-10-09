TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s gas prices are trending lower, but uncertainty amid violence in the Middle East could send them creeping upward again, according to AAA.

In a news release Monday, the Auto Club Group said oil prices spiked in overnight trading following the Hamas attack on Israel, but not enough to impact gas prices in the Sunshine State.

Prices at the pump “surprisingly” increased mid-week, but fell again, according to AAA. Florida drivers are now paying an average of $3.48 per gallon, which is down about two cents since last week.

Most expensive metro markets in Florida:

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66)

Naples ($3.57)

Port St. Lucie ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets in Florida:

Pensacola ($3.25)

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27)

Panama City ($3.36)

“Florida gas prices tried to swim upstream early last week, but were quickly knocked back down by week’s end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline suffered big losses in the futures market, which could enable pump prices to move lower. However, that could change depending on how the market responds to rising geopolitical tensions following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.”

Gasoline futures dropped more than 30 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. They began trending upwards following the attack.