Halloween scheduled as NASA, SpaceX’s next crewed launch

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) -NASA and SpaceX are targeting Halloween for their next crewed launch to the International Space Station.

SpaceX Crew-1 mission is scheduled to take off at 2:40 a.m.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon will be occupied by astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The Falcon 9 will launch from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

This will be the first time an international crew will take off aboard a NASA-certified, commercially owned American rocket from American soil.

Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi will spend six months on the International Space Station for a science mission.