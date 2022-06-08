ORLANDO (WFLA) – Michael Myers is returning to Universal Orlando this Halloween season.

The 1978 slasher film “Halloween” will return to the theme park in haunted houses where guests come face-to-face with Michael Myers.

In the haunted house experience, guests will be transported to the infamous team of Haddonfield, Ill. on Halloween night, when the iconic villain first put on the mask. As visitors make their way through the home and scenes from the movie, they’ll doge attacks from a knife-wielding Myers.

“Myers is the embodiment of pure evil who unleashes terror at every turn, and guests will quickly realize that he will stop at nothing and no one to take his bloody revenge,” a press release from Universal Studios says.

Halloween Horror Nights take place on select nights, beginning Sept. 3 through Oct. 31 and tickets are now available.