TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is offering up its most extensive menu in Halloween Horror Nights history in 2022.

There will be themed food and beverage locations with more than 75 items inspired by the spooky season across the parks, as well as CityWalk locations and Universal hotels, beginning Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.

“This year’s delectable menu was created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning executive chefs and culinary team and delivers the most expansive selection in Halloween Horror Nights history,” Universal Orlando said in a press release. “As they navigate the world’s premier Halloween event, guests can satiate their appetite for fright with elevated, Halloween-inspired cuisine along with specialty items themed after the terrifying experiences invading this year’s event.”

New items and returning favorites at Universal Orlando Resort were highlighted by the theme park and include dishes and cocktails inspired by the recently-announced lineup of haunted houses and scare zones.

Highlights include the “Save Your Tears” signature cocktail, inspired by “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” haunted house. The drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, lemon juice and more in a souvenir cup.

Other cocktails include the “Burning Skull,” made with tequila.

New bites coming to Halloween Horror Nights include the “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog,” “Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun,” various Día de los Muertos themed items, “Fried Zombie Brains,” “Pizza Skulls” and many more.

Returning favorites include Pizza Fries (and new this year, Vegan Pizza Fries), S’mores Fries and various takes on Traditional Twisted Taters.

Guests can also indulge in the “Black Magic Milkshake” at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, as well as Universal Monsters-themed drinks at all eight hotels, including “The Mummy,” “The Wolf Man” and “Dracula.”

Halloween Horror Nights begin on Sept. 2 and will run on select nights through Halloween. Tickets are now available for the event online. Prices start at $73.99.