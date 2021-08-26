Halloween Horror Nights to serve up menacing menu for this year’s event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort will be serving up a taste of terror during this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

Starting Sept. 3, guests will be able to bite into flavorful fare themed after some of the horror industry’s biggest names.

Below are some of the tasty treats guests will be able to snag in between haunted houses and scare zones:

Inspired by Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House”: Based on the infamous Red Room tea party, guests can try one of these miniature handcrafted stuffed sandwiches, along with a specialty “poison” tea beverage:

Stuffed Brisket Grilled Cheese: Shaved smoked brisket and pepper jack cheese, topped with pickled onions, Davina tomatoes and garlic aioli served on country loaf bread

Shaved smoked brisket and pepper jack cheese, topped with pickled onions, Davina tomatoes and garlic aioli served on country loaf bread Jalapeño Bacon Grilled Cheese: Bacon wrapped stuffed jalapeño poppers and cheddar cheese pressed between fresh country loaf bread

Bacon wrapped stuffed jalapeño poppers and cheddar cheese pressed between fresh country loaf bread Tempeh Reuben and Sauerkraut: Tempeh, vegan swiss cheese and sauerkraut drizzled with 1000 Island dressing on rye bread

Tempeh, vegan swiss cheese and sauerkraut drizzled with 1000 Island dressing on rye bread Poison Tea Party: An iced tea and lemonade-based rum punch with mountain huckleberry and allspice notes

Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort

Inspired by “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”: Dishes carved to perfection – inspired by Leatherface’s crazed chainsaw:

Roasted Lamb Spit: Juicy lamb fresh off the spit served with spiced garlic pickles and white bread

Juicy lamb fresh off the spit served with spiced garlic pickles and white bread Severed Ribs: Delicious sliced sticky ribs with BBQ sauce

Inspired by “The Bride of Frankenstein”: Themed around the classic film’s setting in Germany and the famed black & white treatment of this Universal Pictures horror legend:

Bride of Frankenstein’s Swirl: Served in a black waffle cone

Served in a black waffle cone Flammkuchen: Crispy flatbread topped with crème fraiche, thinly sliced onions and smoked bacon

Crispy flatbread topped with crème fraiche, thinly sliced onions and smoked bacon Reibekuchen: Savory potato pancake with apple sauce, crispy pumpernickel crumble, crème fraiche and chives

Inspired by the original Halloween Horror Nights icon, Jack the Clown: In honor of the return of the demented master of horror, guests can grab classic carnival fare with a twist:

Jack’d Donut Slider: Black Angus beef patty topped with bacon jam and American cheese on bourbon glazed donuts

Black Angus beef patty topped with bacon jam and American cheese on bourbon glazed donuts Dr. Pinetti’s Confetti Battered Oreos: Oreo cookies hand dipped in confetti cake batter that are fried until golden and dusted with powdered sugar

Oreo cookies hand dipped in confetti cake batter that are fried until golden and dusted with powdered sugar Tiny’s Twinkies: Deep fried hand battered Twinkies with cream filling and topped with powdered sugar

Inspired by the Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin original haunted house: Guests can try these pumpkin flavors as nod to the all-powerful Pumpkin Lord that awaits within the haunted house:

Field of Screams Gyoza: Dumplings filled with spicy ground turkey and butternut squash

Dumplings filled with spicy ground turkey and butternut squash Pumpkin Guts (vegan): Sautéed zucchini and butternut squash noodles with hazelnut “brown butter,” sage, parsley and toasted hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds served out of a squash ring

Sautéed zucchini and butternut squash noodles with hazelnut “brown butter,” sage, parsley and toasted hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds served out of a squash ring Dulce Pumpkin Spiced Churro: A dessert favorite filled with flavors of the season and the popular caramelized milk confection

Inspired by the Revenge of the Tooth Fairy original haunted house: The perfect treats for any sweet tooth, created to pay homage to the Tooth Fairy:

Bourbon Candied Pork Belly: Skewered thick cut bacon coated in an apple bourbon candy coating

Skewered thick cut bacon coated in an apple bourbon candy coating Monte Cristo Waffle Stick: Waffle on a stick filled with ham and swiss cheese covered in powdered sugar and raspberry melba

Waffle on a stick filled with ham and swiss cheese covered in powdered sugar and raspberry melba Beer Floats complete with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, whipped cream and topped with either a dried orange wheel or large pieces of peanut brittle

And Halloween Horror Nights wouldn’t be complete without the return of these annual fan-favorite food items:

Pizza Fries: A Halloween Horror Nights staple, these “must-try” fries are piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese

A Halloween Horror Nights staple, these “must-try” fries are piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese S’mores Fries: Pizza fries with a twist! These sweet potato fries are drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows

Pizza fries with a twist! These sweet potato fries are drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows Twisted Tater: Choose from traditional flavors, including Sour Cream and Chive, Seasoned Salt, Garlic Parmesan or Ghost Pepper, or try the Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater with chili and roasted red pepper queso

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through Oct. 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Universal Orlando Resort’s website.