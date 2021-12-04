Half of Floridians consider themselves ‘Booze Fit,’ study says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chances are you have met someone who can “work hard and play hard.” Someone who can seemingly go unfazed by hangovers despite having just a few hours of sleep — someone who is “booze fit.”
According to one survey, 50% of Floridians consider themselves able to work hard and drink hard — a term known as being booze fit.
The survey of 3,131 drinkers revealed that Floridians are more likely to consider themselves booze fit when compared to the national average of 48%, but that figure doesn’t stand up to other states, namely Alaska and Iowa, where 71% and 62% of respondents (respectively) claimed they were booze fit.
The Greenhouse Treatment survey also found that 47% of people working long hours claimed an alcoholic drink helps them relax or take the edge off a difficult day.
Here’s where Florida ranks in the national survey:
|1. Alaska
|71%
|2. Iowa
|62%
|3. Delaware
|60%
|4. Washington
|58%
|5. Maine
|58%
|6. Vermont
|57%
|7. Pennsylvania
|56%
|8. Illinois
|56%
|9. Arizona
|55%
|10. North Carolina
|53%
|15. Florida
|50%
The study added that 10% of drinkers who regularly consume alcohol also believe an increased tolerance to alcohol can strengthen their body, which may explain why so many consider themselves booze fit.