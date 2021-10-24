Gunmen take turns shooting man in NYC barbershop, police say

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Two men took turns shooting up a barbershop in the Bronx on Friday, striking a man multiple times, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was inside the barbershop on East Gun Hill Road, near Tryon Avenue in Norwood, when a masked man walked in and opened fire on the victim around 6:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then passed the gun to another man, who also fired several shots at the victim, police said.

The victim suffered gunshots to his stomach and leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled toward Kings College Place. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the shooting on Sunday.