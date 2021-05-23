Groups challenge woman’s arrest for videoing Florida officers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A coalition of civil rights groups and journalism organizations is asking a Florida appeals court to reconsider a decision upholding the arrest of a woman for video recording police officers.

An ACLU attorney representing the coalition said in court papers on Friday that the decision by the 4th District Court of Appeal in South Florida could block the press and the public from videotaping the police.

Jim Green says if the decision is maintained, it could create a chilling effect and prevent citizens from documenting police misconduct, like the teenage girl who filmed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis last summer.