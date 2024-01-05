TAMPA (WFLA) — A proposed amendment that would protect the right to abortion in Florida has gathered enough signatures to be put on the 2024 ballot.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom campaign said it exceeded the 891,523 signatures needed to place the amendment on the ballot.

“The fact that we only launched our campaign eight months ago and we’ve already reached our petition goal speaks to the unprecedented support and momentum there is to get politicians out of our private lives and health care decisions,” said Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel. “Most initiative campaigns never make it this far. The ones that do usually spend far more or take much longer to qualify, which is why we’re so confident that voters will approve our amendment once they’re given a chance to vote.”

The Florida Division of Elections said the amendment has received 911,029 valid signatures, but noted the Secretary of State still needs to certify the signatures and issue a certificate of ballot position for the amendment to be placed on the ballot.

Despite gathering the necessary signatures, the proposed amendment also needs the Florida Supreme Court to refuse Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s request that they disqualify the amendment, saying the language may confuse voters.

The amendment would explicitly protect abortion access until viability, estimated at around 24 weeks. This would override the state’s 15-week abortion ban and the 6-week ban lawmakers approved in April.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom campaign is backed by organizations like ACLU Florida, Planned Parenthood, and the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition.