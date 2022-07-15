TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ground was broken on a new family indoor water park resort in Naples on Thursday and it’s expected to open in spring or summer of 2024.

Great Wolf Lodge will be a 100,000-square foot indoor waterpark with a pool heated to 84 degrees. The water park will have a variety of body and tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas.

Great Wolf Adventure Park within the resort will be a 62,000 square-foot family entertainment center. “MagiQuest,” a live-action game where players use interactive magic wands in their adventures can be played by families at the park.

Complimentary family events will include morning yoga, dance parties and story time.

Dining options will range from pizza and burgers, to upscale dining, as well as premium ice cream treats.

Great Wolf Lodge will have 500 family-friendly suites when complete. A variety of options will be available, including Great Wolf-themed suites with separate sleeping quarters for kids, designed as either a log cabin or wolf den, with bunk beds.

The property will also feature 13,000 square feet of conference space for those hosting meetings or events.

The Naples resort will cost over $250 million to build and is expected to create more than 600 jobs. It will be located near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and span over 20 acres of land.

You can check out more information about the Naples location of Great Wolf Lodge and all it has to offer on its website.