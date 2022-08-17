MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade police officer has died after he was critically injured during a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday evening.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said 29-year-old Detective Cesar Echaverry was rushed to an area hospital after the shooting. He died on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life,” said Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, Miami-Dade Police Director & Chief of Safety and Emergency Response.

According to a report from WPLG, the series of events that led up to the shooting began with a robbery.

Police said the suspect, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Horton, took off in a car before he was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle carrying a child and an adult. The child and adult were not injured.

Police said that a shootout followed the crash. Horton died at the scene.

“Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving and protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside and support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery and sacrifice. Godspeed, brother,” Ramirez said.