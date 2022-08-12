Warning, this video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. (Source: Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office via Storyful)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The OnlyFans model who allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend to death was caught on video assaulting him months before the murder, prosecutors said.

Miami prosecutors released video showing Courtney Clenney attacking Christian Obumseli in the elevator of their Miami apartment building on Feb. 21.

In the video, a frustrated Clenney is seen hitting an elevator display, then taking her anger out on Obumseli, who was trying to clam her down. Clenney punches Obumseli and grabs his head as he tries to shield himself from the blows.

“The defendant was aggressively attacking Christian,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle, who called Obumseli a victim of domestic violence

She said the couple had been “involved in an extremely tempestuous and combative relationship” since November 2020.

Clenney was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence incident in Vegas in July of last year, according to WSVN. Rundle said police had responded to numerous domestic disturbance complaints about the couple, and their building’s management was moving to evict them, NBC 6 reported.

An arrest report said “prior incidents with the model being physically violent with the victim” ultimately led to her arrest.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” she added.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend to death on April 3.

Police were called to the couple’s apartment after Clenney allegedly stabbed him in the chest. His autopsy report said the blade went 3 inches into his body and pierced a major artery.

Clenney admitted to killing her boyfriend, but said it was in self-defense. She claims Obumseli pushed her and threw her to the floor, so she grabbed a kitchen knife and threw it at him from about 10 feet away.

However, the autopsy report noted Obumseli’s stab wound occurred from a “forceful downward thrust,” and was not caused by Clenney throwing a knife from that distance.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, said his client was the victim of domestic violence and human trafficking and he was working to “vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge.”

“Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force,” Prieto said in a statement to NBC 6 on Wednesday. “Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges.”

Prieto said his client was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, is an OnlyFans and Instagram model who has over 2 million followers on social media. Obumseli worked in cryptocurrency, according to reports.