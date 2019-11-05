Grandmother accidentally hits, kills toddler in Ocala driveway, police say

Florida

by: WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) —Authorities in Ocala say a grandmother accidentally struck and killed her 1-year-old granddaughter while moving a vehicle in a driveway.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department said it happened around 1 p.m. Monday at a home Southwest 2nd Street.

The grandmother was moving a vehicle in the driveway so another vehicle could get out when the child was stuck.

The 18-month-old was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they don’t know how the girl ended up in the path of the vehicle, but they believe it was an accident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar