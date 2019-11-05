Grandmother accidentally hits, kills toddler in Ocala driveway, police say

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) —Authorities in Ocala say a grandmother accidentally struck and killed her 1-year-old granddaughter while moving a vehicle in a driveway.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department said it happened around 1 p.m. Monday at a home Southwest 2nd Street.

The grandmother was moving a vehicle in the driveway so another vehicle could get out when the child was stuck.

The 18-month-old was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they don’t know how the girl ended up in the path of the vehicle, but they believe it was an accident.

