‘Grandma’s out here buying dope’: Woman arrested on drug charge while child is in car

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) – A grandmother was arrested Tuesday after a Volusia County deputy saw her buy heroin with a 2-year-old in the car, officials said.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over Amy Moreland, 43, after spotting what appeared to be a drug deal in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. Deputies said a 2-year-old boy was in the car when the traffic stop was conducted.

A search of Moreland’s vehicle yielded what appeared to be heroin, according to an incident report.

Moreland was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.

“Grandma’s out here buying dope with you. That’s not good,” one of the deputies can be heard saying to the young boy in body camera video of the arrest.

“You want to reach out to the parents or the grandparents and say ‘What are you doing?’ But the problem is the opiods have control of their life,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood told WESH 2 News.

Investigators said who ever allegedly sold the drugs to Moreland could have had a gun.

Authorities said not only was the area dangerous for a child, but they don’t know what Moreland’s intent was after she allegedly purchased the drugs.

“Last year in Volusia County there were 160 overdose deaths. So, is she going to ingest that with the kid in the back seat — in the front seat?” Chitwood said.

An incident report said the boy was turned over to a family member.