TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rockstar Games released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, the highly-anticipated sequel to the series’ fifth installment, on Monday.

Rockstar originally intended to debut the trailer on Tuesday, but after it leaked online, the developer posted a link to X on Monday evening, stating, “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube.”

Set to the song “Love is a Long Road” by Florida’s own Tom Petty, the trailer shows off various Florida-inspired scenes, from mud wrestling, to cop car twerking, to alligators entering convenience stores.

Most of the action appears to take place in a large city, which may look familiar to long-time fans of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series. 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was set in a Miami-inspired city in the 1980s, while the GTA IV trailer appears to take place in the present.

Fans will have to wait a while to get their hands on the new GTA game and live out their Florida Man dreams. At the end of the trailer, Rockstar Games revealed that the game will be released in 2025.

A decade has passed since the release of the series’ previous entry, Grand Theft Auto V, which has since become one of the best-selling video games of all time.