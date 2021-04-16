Grad events to return to Universal Orlando Resort in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort’s Grad Bash and Gradventure will return in spring 2022.

Park officials say the events will take place across both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure on the following dates:

Grad Bash: April 1, 2, 8, 29, 30

Gradventure: May 6, 13, 20

According to Universal Orlando, Grad Bash is a once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage celebration for high school seniors while Gradventure is the perfect celebration for middle school graduates.

To learn more about Grad Bash, Gradventure or other Universal Orlando Youth Programs and how schools can participate, visit www.UniversalOrlandoYouth.com or call 1-800-YOUTH15.