Grad events to return to Universal Orlando Resort in 2022

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Universal Orlando/NBC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort’s Grad Bash and Gradventure will return in spring 2022.

Park officials say the events will take place across both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure on the following dates:

Grad Bash: April 1, 2, 8, 29, 30

Gradventure: May 6, 13, 20

According to Universal Orlando, Grad Bash is a once-in-a-lifetime, rite-of-passage celebration for high school seniors while Gradventure is the perfect celebration for middle school graduates.

To learn more about Grad Bash, Gradventure or other Universal Orlando Youth Programs and how schools can participate, visit www.UniversalOrlandoYouth.com or call 1-800-YOUTH15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss