‘Governor’s order says we don’t have to’: East Lake fire commissioner arrested for not wearing mask

EAST LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — The commissioner for East Lake Fire Rescue was arrested in Key West last week for refusing to wear a face mask, a requirement in the city.

The Key West Police Department said James Dalrymple, 64, was leading a group of about 8-10 people on Duval Street just after 6 p.m. when approached by a city officer.

Officer L. Hernandez said he approached the group after noticing four of them not wearing face coverings.

“I approached the group and I said, ‘guys please put on a mask. In the City of Key West it’s required,'” he said.

Hernandez said Dalrymple turned around and said “the governor’s order says we do not have to.”

The officer then offered them complimentary face masks, to which Dalrymple declined and kept walking away.

Hernandez said he asked Dalrymple for his identification, to which he declined three times.

Hernandez placed handcuffs on Dalrymple and took him into custody for failure to wear a face covering, as required in the City of Key West Ordinance 20.18. He was transported to the Monroe County Detention Center.

East Lake Fire Rescue released the following statement after the incident: