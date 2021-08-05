‘Governor who?’ Biden jokes when asked about war of words with DeSantis

TAMPA (WFLA) President Joe Biden was asked Thursday about Gov. Ron DeSantis’s criticism of the President as part of an ongoing war of words between the two.

“What is your response to Governor DeSantis, who is using your words about ‘don’t be in the way’ and he’s saying ‘I am in the way, to block too much interference from the federal government.’ Your response, Mr. President?” asked a White House reporter.

“Governor who?” quipped Biden as onlookers laughed. “That’s my response.”

In his coronavirus briefing earlier this week, President Joe Biden criticized Republican governors like Greg Abbot and Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have made moves to outlaw mask mandates and other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Worst of all, some state officials are passing laws or signing orders that forbid people from doing the right thing,” Biden said. “I say to these governors, please help. If you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way of the people trying to do the right thing.”

DeSantis fired back on Wednesday.

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure, and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you,” he said at a press conference.

President Biden said Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the country.