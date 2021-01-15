Governor Ron DeSantis calls in National Guard to secure state Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline that expired Monday, Oct. 5 until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 6 after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Florida that he would be heightening the security around the state Capitol, including calling in National Guard members, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

DeSantis says the National Guard will support the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “in its efforts to support state and local law enforcement.”

The order will remain in full force and effect until Jan. 24.

Legislative staff in Tallahassee have been told to work remotely if they must work on Sunday and earlier this week the FBI sent out a warning, putting all 50 state capitols on alert.