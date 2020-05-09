1  of  2
Breaking News
Beach plans? Check Pinellas County beach capacity here first Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Governor extends Florida’s state of emergency by 60 days

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a coronavirus news conference Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. Florida has set up a state run COVID-19 testing site at the University Town Center mall in Sarasota. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) – Gov. Ron Desantis has issued an executive order extending Florida’s state of emergency due to the coronavirus for another 60 days.

The state of emergency was first issued in mid-March. DeSantis said at the time the declaration would bring the state funds that would help Florida mobilize resources more effectively.

After being shut down for about a month, Florida has launched a partial reopening allowing restaurants and shops in most of the state to open at 25 percent capacity in hopes of kickstarting the ailing economy after weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

On Friday, Gov. DeSantis announced barbershops, hair salons and nail salons can reopen starting Monday, May 11.

As of Saturday morning, Florida has 40,001 total coronavirus cases and 1,715 total deaths.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss