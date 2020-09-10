Governor DeSantis orders flags to be lowered for 9/11 anniversary

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Flags across the state of Florida will be lowered in remembrance of those killed on September 11, 2001.

When terrorists hijacked commercial airliners on that day, 2,750 people were killed in New York.

184 people died at the Pentagon, and 40 people died in Pennsylvania.

Governor Ron DeSantis says all U.S. and State of Florida flags will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

Gov. DeSantis is also asking all Floridians to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m.

That’s the time American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

