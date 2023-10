SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak at a synagogue in Surfside on Tuesday.

The governor will hold a news conference at 8:45 a.m. at The Shul of Bal Harbour. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky.

News Channel 8 will livestream the news conference when it starts.