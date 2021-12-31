Gov. Ron DeSantis to make public appearance at Orange Bowl, first in two weeks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making his first public appearance in two weeks Friday night at the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, according to release sent out by his press office.

This would be his first public event since his press conference on Dec. 17 on the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Florida in earnest.

DeSantis previously drew criticism from political dissidents for a perceived lack of action during the surge of omicron variant cases sweeping the state.

The mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, previously said DeSantis’ help was missing while local governments figured out how to deal with the pandemic on their own. He also criticized state measures that restricted the ability of local governments and businesses to prevent the spread themselves.

Meanwhile, Florida broke its record for daily COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in a week after 75,962 cases were reported on Dec. 30.

Following the Orange Bowl Event, DeSantis will head to Miami Baptist Church for a “Let Us Worship Miami” event for New Year’s Eve.