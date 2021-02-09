Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold press conference at Jacksonville Walmart

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on the state’s vaccination efforts from a Walmart in Jacksonville Tuesday.

DeSantis will hold the press conference at the Walmart Super Center on Atlantic Boulevard at 12 p.m.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this month that Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will help distribute the vaccine in 22 states through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. You don’t have to be a member to get the vaccine at Sam’s Club.

The retailers have already begun administering vaccines in 16 states, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C. and the city of Chicago.

DeSantis said Walmart would soon begin offering the vaccine in Florida, but no locations have been announced.

Walmart said it would begin scheduling appointments based on how many doses it receives.

More information is available at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

News Channel 8 will stream the press conference at noon Tuesday. You can watch the event on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.