TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday that aims to make Florida schools safer.

The legislation, HB 1421, instructs school districts to implement additional recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was formed following the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland.

It also:

Authorizes the Commissioner of Education to enforce, rather than just oversee, school safety and security compliance;

Authorizes safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property;

Requires all safe school officers to complete crisis intervention and training to improve knowledge and skills for response and de-escalate incidents on school premises;

Requires law enforcement officers to be present and involved in active assailant emergency drills;

Requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation; and

Requires that school districts must annually certify that at least 80 percent of school personnel have received mandatory youth mental health awareness training.

“Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “By signing HB 1421, we continue to build on the many steps we have taken since 2019 to implement the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, while also making record investments in mental health and school safety.”