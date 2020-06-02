Gov. Ron DeSantis responds following peaceful demonstrations in Florida over the past 24 hours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis says that demonstrations across the state have remained largely peaceful following the death of George Floyd over the past 24 hours throughout the state.

“I appreciate all the hard work being done by our local officials, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Highway Patrol, and our law enforcement to help ensure the safety of residents and visitors,” the governor said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “Over the past 24 hours, demonstrations have remained largely peaceful thanks to these collaborative efforts”

Gov. DeSantis says no significant law enforcement or civilian injuries/deaths have been reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FDLE has not received reports of widespread property damage.

The governor’s comments come after a weekend of mostly peaceful protests during the day that turned into chaos when the sun went down.

Gov. DeSantis says he’s been in constant contact with state and local leaders and has mobilized 700 Florida National Guard soldiers who are specially trained to support law enforcement, and worked with FHP to coordinate more than 1,300 sworn Florida Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement efforts.