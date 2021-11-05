Gov. Ron DeSantis now has his own bobblehead replica

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a fan of Gov. Ron DeSantis, you can now have him perched right on your desk as a bobblehead doll.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced Friday morning that it was now selling bobblehead replicas of Florida’s 46th governor for people to buy. This smiling mini-DeSantis is the 15th bobblehead made of a governor, with others including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame said it created the new bobblehead since so many people asked for one of DeSantis.

“A lot of those requests came from people who approve of the governor while some came from people who think DeSantis is a ‘bobblehead,’” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Regardless, we wanted to add Governor DeSantis to the collection and give people the opportunity to have a bobblehead of Florida’s governor.”

The Hall of Fame is selling the bobbleheads for $25 each with a shipping charge of $8 per order. Five dollars of each purchase goes to the Protect the Heroes fund.