LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis, education commissioner to make ‘major announcement’ in Doral

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are expected to make a “major announcement” in Doral on Tuesday.

A press release for the news conference did not mention specifics, but the governor said last Thursday that he would “have a pretty significant announcement on education next week, so stay tuned on that.”

The event comes amid a showdown between the state and Florida school districts that are mandating masks.

The governor issued an executive order in July that sought to prevent school districts from requiring students to wear masks. A group of parents, including some in Tampa Bay, sued the governor and the Florida Department of Education, challenging their authority to ban school mask mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper sided with parents and ruled school districts can legally require students to wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, and agreed to set aside a stay on his ruling.

But two days later, the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Cooper should not have lifted the stay and reinstated it, blocking local school mask mandates for now.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can watch the press conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.